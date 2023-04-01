JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Bowman Byrd Butler of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, at home with her family and pets at her side. She was 86 years old.
Patricia was born in Hickory, North Carolina, to the late Welch R. and Alice Clay Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clarence Byrd, her second husband John K. Butler Sr.; and her sister Susan Bowman Poovey of Hickory, North Carolina.
She is survived by her one son Bill Byrd and daughter-in-law Trina of Jonesborough, TN; granddaughters Kayla Byrd (Aidan Sullivan) of Johnson City, TN, and Kristin Holden (Blake) of Waynesboro, GA; and great-grandchildren Addison, Molly, and Ezekiel Holden; stepdaughter Judy Criss (Bill) Johnson City; step-daughter-in-law, Lillian Butler, Denver, Colorado.
Patricia was a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. Patricia and Clarence ran Byrd’s Welding and Radiator Shop in Johnson City for many years. Patricia loved working in her flower beds and enjoyed having her family over for special meals on birthdays and holidays.
A graveside service led by Gene Elliott of Central Baptist will be held on Thursday, April 6th, at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN. Those who prefer a memorial may make a donation to Central Baptist Church of Johnson City, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601.