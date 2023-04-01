JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Bowman Byrd Butler of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, at home with her family and pets at her side. She was 86 years old.

Patricia was born in Hickory, North Carolina, to the late Welch R. and Alice Clay Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clarence Byrd, her second husband John K. Butler Sr.; and her sister Susan Bowman Poovey of Hickory, North Carolina.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you