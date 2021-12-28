Patricia Booth Long was born on April 22, 1935 at her home on Elm Street in Erwin, TN. She was a lifelong member of Erwin Presbyterian Church, until her marriage to James A Long in Atlanta, GA., June 10, 1956. Mr. Long was a rising senior in Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech.
Pat studied at ETSU, then worked at Eastman Chemical. While in Atlanta, Pat worked for LP Gas Company and the Dow Chemical Company.
After establishing a home in Atlanta, Pat joined her husband at the First Baptist Church of Atlanta. Together they served in the local church choir at every location Jim’s career led them…Birmingham, AL, Huntsville, AL, Vienna, VA, Darien, CT, Wilmington, NC, and back to their hometown of Erwin, TN, where they have lived for the past 36 years.
Pat created a wonderful home in every town the family relocated. Jim commented “every time we moved, we didn’t want to go there, and everywhere we moved we didn’t want to leave”. The two made lifelong friends wherever they lived.
Pat is the mother of three lovely daughters – Lisa McMillan of Wilmington, NC, Ellen Park of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amy Ferguson of Chapel Hill, NC. Collectively the next generation is composed of 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. All generations were the answer to prayer.
Pat was an accomplished musician and singer. She played the clarinet in the Erwin High School Band, and also piano, taught by Gladys Chavicourt, Jim’s mother. She sang in her church choirs in every town where they lived in.
She loved gardening, thrifting, reading, and cooking for her family. Every summer she looked forward to making and sharing her famous strawberry jam. Pat was very involved as a grandmother, or as her grandkids called her “Nana”, and loved hosting her family at their home in the East Tennessee Mountains.
One of Pat’s most endearing qualities was her warmhearted kindness that she shown to everyone.
The service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin, TN. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The service will be conducted by Pastor David Crutchfield, Dr. John Kuhne, and Mr. Gary Amos. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in the three generation Long burial site.
