JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Ann Taylor, 62, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Gray. She was a native of Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Brown E. and Mary Sue Chapman Edwards.
Patricia was a former longtime employee of Marsh Gas.
She loved spending time with family and friends, visiting local sights, local parks and rod runs.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Michael Lynn Taylor, a brother, Larry Edwards and a nephew, Jamie Edwards all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory: her daughters, Debbie Taylor and Tonya Toney (Steven Toney); four grandchildren, Jamie Taylor, Jordan Miller, Christopher Rowe, Jr. and Kaitlin Sizemore (Evan Sizemore); five great grandchildren, Blake Miller, Maverick Miller, Walker Andrews, Harper Sizemore and Everly Emmert.
There will be a lie in state period on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Washington Memory Gardens, under the direction of Pastor Jackie Cole. Active pallbearers will be: Steven Toney, Jordan Miller, Jamie Taylor and Evan Sizemore. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Taylor family. (423) 282-1521