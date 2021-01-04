ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Ann Sluder Ray, 85, Elizabethton went to be with her Lord Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Wade C. Sluder, Sr & Laura Tolley Sluder. Pat was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended Steed College. She was a retired Warden Secretary at the Department of Correction. Prior to that she was employed at Tri State Containers. Pat was a member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, and had served as Pianist worked with the Childrens & Youth Choirs at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. She also had worked in the Nursery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Elizabeth Wolfgang and a brother: Wade Sluder, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Robert Lee (Bob) Ray, her children: Deborah White & husband Stephen, and Bobby Ray. Four Grandchildren: Jacob Ray, Joshua Ray & wife Julie, Isaac Ray & wife Kayla and Laura Elijah Clevenger & husband Chris. A Great Granddaughter: Adeline. A Sister-In-Law: Gail Sluder, Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) at 2 p.m. Thursday. Music will be provided by Stephen and Deborah White , Robin Montgomery and Anette LeVeau. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 11:50 a.m. Thursday and also at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery will be: Joshua Ray, Isaac Ray, Chris Clevenger, Randy Johnson, Carl Roberson, Sam Harrison, Billy Jenkins and Jerry Poole. Honorary Pallbearers will be Her Church Family and Hank Jenkins. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Judy Deloach and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Dr. Sherrill Pack and staff, her church family for all the prayers and support during her illness, and Gail Sluder. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 12 noon Wednesday until 5 p.m. or Thursday morning. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ray family