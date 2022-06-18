TAMPA, FL - Patricia Ann Parsons Tomita, 91, of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 6, 2022. Born in Middletown, CT, she graduated from Middletown High School in 1948 and received her degree from Hillyer College/Hartford School of Music in 1951.
She began her piano studies when she was 5 years old and at the age of 13, she began performing solo and ensemble pieces for radio programs and concert halls in the Hartford area. Following her graduation from Hillyer College, she joined the faculty at the Hartford School of Music until she moved to New York City in 1955 to continue her piano studies and work at New York University. While in New York, she met Terushi Tomita, and they married in 1957. Later that year, they moved to Japan where they lived for 2 years before moving back to the United States. Patricia was a resident of Johnson City for over 45 years. During this time, she continued to perform and teach piano. She was a Montessori teacher at Ashley Academy and worked at Sears Payment Systems until her retirement in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Howard Parsons, CT; a brother, Howard Parsons, Jr, CT; Terushi Tomita, Japan; and a son, Jonathan Tomita, TN. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Hanson, TN and Julie Tomita, FL and a son David Tomita, TN; two cousins, George Anderson, FL and Robert Anderson, FL; and four granddaughters, Lauren Hanson, TN; Anna Tomita, TN; Erin Tomita, TN and Isabel Tomita, TN.
A celebration of life service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Johnson City, TN on September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.