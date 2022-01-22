Patricia Ann (McGinty) Jewett, 78, passed away on Jan 6, 2022, from complications related to dementia at Lakebridge Center in Johnson City, TN. Born in New Orleans on Aug 18, 1943, Pat was the eldest daughter of John Theisman McGinty and Catherine A. (Chidester) McGinty. Pat received a B.A. degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1965. While there she met the love of her life, William Jewett, and they were married for 55 years. After William’s military career, his civilian employment took them to East Tennessee where they established their home.
Pat was very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN and provided the leadership that established a perpetual adoration chapel in 1993. For the next 20 years she managed all aspects of the chapel to allow parishioners to pray before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament any hour of the day. Pat also facilitated the start of St. Mary’s Divine Mercy Cenacle. She generously offered her time and mentored many in their walk with the Lord. She shared her faith in God devotedly with friends and with strangers. In 1997, she was inducted as a Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.
Pat, a consummate hostess and accomplished cook, delighted in sharing her home to all who visited. She lived her life with grace, humility, and charity.
As avid travelers, Pat and William visited numerous international capitals and religious sites. She especially loved exploring her family roots during a trip to Ireland.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Jewett, Johnson City, TN; three sons: Shannon Jewett (Holly), New Castle, CO; Sean Jewett (Helene), Broomfield, CO; Ryan Jewett (Carly), Cumming, GA; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Joseph, Patrick, Roch, Beau, Elizabeth, and Waylon; siblings: Ronald J. McGinty (Diane), Naples, FL and Kathleen Stith (Reg), Ocala, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine; and siblings: Michael J. McGinty, John C. McGinty, and Brian J. McGinty.
The family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 10am-11am on Jan 28. A Mass will follow. Interment will follow at Mountain Home VA National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice and Lakebridge Hospice for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General Fund of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City, TN.