Patricia Ann Harroll passed away peacefully at home January 23, 2023 after a long and
courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was 75.
Pat was born June 14, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert and Mary Benson. She married her soulmate and best friend, Theodore Harroll, in August of 1966. She is mom to Kim Fleming, Kelly Elliott, Carolyn Johnson and Robert Harroll. Robert was waiting for her in Heaven. She is Nana to six grandchildren-; Alicia Brady, Jennifer Woodfin, Mikey Fleming, Colton Johnson, Reagan Harroll and Teddy Elliott. Nine great grandchildren; LaShawn, Julian, Christian, Makayla, Faith, Nathan, Chloe, Noah and Rhemy. She is mother-in-law to Greg Fleming and Shannon Johnson.
Pat was an impressive and intelligent woman. She raised four children, enjoyed a 56-year successful and happy marriage, graduated from ETSU with an excellent GPA and embraced her role as an educator. She illustrated children’s books, learned how to fly an airplane, made the best lasagna in the world and mastered the art of controlling a roomful of children with only a few words and a stern look. She was passionate about her rose garden, her assortment of feline friends, seashell collecting on Sunset Beach, reading a good book, the power of music and, of course, chocolate.
Pat was a beloved teacher at Saint Mary’s School for 28 years. She was proud of her students and appreciated them as unique individuals. She loved coming up with challenging science experiments, taking her students on adventurous field trips and encouraging young people to be the best version of themselves.
The people who knew her best will miss holding her hand, telling her our secrets, seeking her advice and dancing around the Jack o Lanterns. She was a treasure.
She was respectfully and lovingly cared for by her husband and children at home in her final years.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
