ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Ann Dockery, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James F. Godsey, Sr. and Nancy Loudy Godsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Godsey; and one sister, Teresa Godsey.

Patricia attended Johnson City Baptist Temple. She received woman of the year at the Boys Club back in the 70s. She worked in childcare work having served in emergency shelters for 12 years. She also worked as a Criminal Court Reporter for Unicoi, Washington, Carter and Johnson County Courts. She loved baseball and watching the Atlanta Braves.