ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Ann Dockery, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James F. Godsey, Sr. and Nancy Loudy Godsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Godsey; and one sister, Teresa Godsey.
Patricia attended Johnson City Baptist Temple. She received woman of the year at the Boys Club back in the 70s. She worked in childcare work having served in emergency shelters for 12 years. She also worked as a Criminal Court Reporter for Unicoi, Washington, Carter and Johnson County Courts. She loved baseball and watching the Atlanta Braves.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kyle “Doc” Dockery; one son, Michael Dockery; one daughter, Candy Roscoe; four grandchildren, Colby Jones and wife Stacy, Jeremy Wardle, Alicia Dockery, and Tressie Dockery; twelve great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kaleb, Mikalya, Gavin, Johnanna, Ryleigh, Cameron, Dakota, Everly, Emersyn, Isabelle, and Scarlett; one brother, Bryon Keith Godsey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Committal Service and Interment be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 in Garden of the Word at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Cole officiating.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton and Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that was shown.