GRAY - Patricia Ann Cox, 65, of Gray, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Pat was a graduate from Daniel Boone High School. She was a life time member of Gray United Methodist Church. She enjoyed church activities and beach trips.
Preceded by her loving husband Mark Cox who just passed on October 8, 2020; parents Raphael M. and Helen Martin
Survived by sister Janice (Ken) Lane; brother Sam Martin; several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Graveside service will be held at East Tennessee cemetery on Tuesday at 1:00. Pastor Brian Orchard will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers send contributions to Gray United Methodist Church.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.