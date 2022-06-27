Patricia Ann Clyburn went to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Friday morning, June 24, 2022. Affectionately known as Trish, she was 74 years old when she passed away.
Patricia was born on January 8, 1948 in Sullivan County. Growing up in Bluff City, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Frank Spears and the late Maude Spears.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Spears and Eugene Spears, and two sisters: Doris Bare and Faye Taylor.
Survivors include husband Dewey Clyburn, two children: Deanna Buford (Kurt)of Huntsville Alabama, and Allen Clyburn of Johnson City, Tennessee, three sisters: Cora Sue Pierce(Joel) of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Linda Landers(Carmon) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Eula Jones of Johnson City, Tennessee. Patricia leaves behind two very special granddaughters, both of Huntsville, Alabama. Emilee "Emme" Buford and Jessica Buford. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews along with a melee of friends that she met throughout her life.
Patricia prided herself on the love of family and lived life to the fullest with a vivacious sense of humor while enjoying the company of her many beloved pets throughout the years. She leaves behind the love of her life, husband Dewey Clyburn as they traveled the world together while Dewey faithfully served his country for 20 plus years in the Army. She was a loyal wife, devoted mother, loving sister and friend. She often gave more of herself, and to others, than she could but would do so with a grateful heart. Although no longer with us, Patricia will surely be missed by everyone.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at The Malone Family Cemetery with Pastor Paul Peer officiating. Guests are asked to meet by 1:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel to go in procession to the cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be as follows: Kurt Buford, Jamie Norwood, Dawlton Beirne, Luke Clyburn, and Chris Clyburn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Clyburn family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.