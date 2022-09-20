KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Charron Leatherwood, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Patricia was born July 6, 1940, to the late Harvey and Paula Perrault Charron in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
Patricia married the love of her life, James Leatherwood, in 1959. Together, they raised three children, James Jr., John, and Penny. Patricia’s Catholic faith was very important to her, and they were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.
Patricia was the glue that held the family together. Caring for her family was her priority and she always put them first. Her second job, and passion, was her art. Her artistic talent brought much joy to her friends, family, and church. She excelled at painting, sculpting, quilting, and glasswork.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jane Mark, Kenneth Charron, and Danny Charron.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, James Leatherwood Sr.; daughter, Penny Clark; sons, James Leatherwood Jr. and John Leatherwood; grandchildren, Gary Clark, Holly Alton, James Leatherwood III, Michael Leatherwood, and Michelle Leatherwood; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia’s family will receive friends from 11:00 am-12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2211 E Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601). A funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 12:00 pm, under the direction of Father Jesus Guerrero-Rodriguez. There will be a committal service at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a date to be determined.