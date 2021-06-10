ELIZABETHTON - Patricia A Campbell, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Patricia was born in Elizabethton to the late Carson and Lyna Roberson Tribble.
Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethton where she served as church librarian for 35 years and as a member of the choir. In her work at First Baptist Church, she took special pride in active participation in the ‘Messengers’ Sunday School class and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Additionally, Patricia served the Carter County community for 25 years delivering meals on wheels to those in need.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her husband of 59 years, Stewart Campbell, of the home; two sons, David Campbell and wife Lori, of Cookeville, TN and Robert Campbell and wife Corinna, of Owings, MD; five grandchildren, Whitney Campbell, Joshua Campbell, Jonathan Campbell, Aaron Campbell and Isabella Campbell; one sister, Paula Puckett; a sister-in-law, Hazel Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Patricia A Campbell will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Todd Hallman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex- 215 Heroes Drive). Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Baptist Church, 212 East F. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Johnson City Medical Hospital ICU Nurses and Staff, Dr. Wendy Zouras and Patricia’s family physician, Jonathan Bremer. Also, we would like to extend a special thank you to her longtime friend and ally, Peggy Wiggins.
