ERWIN - Pat Adkins, age 75, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Pat is a daughter of the late Edith Scott. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Nuclear Fuel Services. Pat loved cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter; Becky Lowe; great granddaughter: Angel Metcalf; uncles: Ralph Scott and Murphy Scott; aunts: Gladys Mumpower and Laura Scott; and mother-in-law: Gladys Adkins.
Pat Adkins leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 40 years: Willard Adkins; Daughters: Lisa Metcalf and husband, Jeff, Robin Duncan and husband, Scott; Grandchildren: PJ Metcalf and wife, Stephanie, Danielle Metcalf-Whitson and Chad, Brandon Lowe and wife, Kaci, Ashleigh Duncan, Ryan Lowe and wife, Erica, Sarah Edwards and husband, Jeremiah, Emmaleigh Lowe;
Great-grandchildren: Dalaina Ragan, Jocelyn Metcalf, Keeleigh Duncan, Sierra Metcalf, Jaxton Lowe, Heidi Lowe, Jordyn Edwards; Several nieces and nephews; Sisters-in-law: JoAnn Patton and husband, Bobby, Kathy Hardin and husband, Howard; Brothers-in-law: Richard Adkins, Terry Adkins;
Special niece and friend: Joyce Stancil and Darrell Harris, Special friend: Rose Mary Clark, Beloved Dog: Henry.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, 5400 Unit at JCMC, nurses Dan and Hannah, Dr. Reedy, Dr. Garcia and Dr. Sacora for their loving care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Pat Adkins in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. Those attending should meet under the portico in front of the mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 pm for the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the protection of all family members, staff and guests, we respectfully request that face masks be worn at all times and that all social distancing guidelines be followed.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Pat Adkins through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.