LIMESTONE - Pastor, Jimmie Clarence Rogers, Sr. Limestone, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the age of 80.
Jimmie was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Geraldine Deakins Rogers; his children Jimmie Rogers, Jr. (Teresa), Janet Rogers and Jon Rogers (Jennifer); his grandchildren Jessica McAlister (Bill), Jeffrey Rogers (Leslie), Jared Rogers (Mindy), and Jacob Rogers (Alex); his great-grandchildren Zoe, Damon, Mason, and Sophia Rogers, Will, Isaac and Nicholas McAlister, and Andi Rogers; and sister Gaynell Blankenship.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents George & Buena Rogers, son, Jeffrey Cooper Rogers, siblings, Gene Rogers, Lloyd Rogers and Charlene Luster.
Jimmie married his high-school sweetheart, Geraldine March 7, 1958. He was a loving husband, father and poppy. He worked at the Johnson City Press when he was called to preach at the age of 33. He pastored churches in East Tennessee and Florida He enjoyed working on old vehicles and could fix anything. He loved his family and was so proud of them. He was especially proud that they were all saved and will meet again in Heaven. If you met Jimmie in just 5 minutes then you knew two things about him, his love for Jesus and his love for his family. He walked the walk and talked the talk. He shared Jesus with everyone he met. He had a peace about him that could only come from the Lord. He always showed Jesus through love, purity, kindness, forgiveness and gentleness.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd. Jonesborough, TN. the funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm, officiated by his son, Pastor Jon Rogers.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the Rogers family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821