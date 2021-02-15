Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3: 5&6
ELIZABETHTON - Pastor Harold Mains 82, of Elizabethton TN., went to be with the Lord after a long fight with prostate cancer on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Glen Mains and Virginia Perkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Younce, Grandmother Callie Mains, brother Henry Mains, and Ron Perkins.
Reverend Mains was a pastor for sixty years. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and Northeastern Bible College in Essex Falls, New jersey where he served as Dean of Men and Athletic Director. Pastor Mains served as a missionary to the Children’s Bible Mission before pastoring several churches in NC., SC., TN., which included, Faulks Baptist, Cooley Springs Baptist, Lee Park Baptist, Centerville Baptist, Fairview Baptist, Big Springs Baptist, Philadelphia, and Crosspointe Fellowship.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of sixty years, Anita Gandin Mains; one son, Michael Mains, and wife Lisa; two granddaughters, Kelsey Allred, and husband Kyle, Molly Vickery and husband Chase, and soon to be great granddaughter, Kallie Elizabeth Allred; one sister, Barbara Bunton, several nieces and nephews.
Pastor Mains served twenty years as the President of the Elizabethton Twins. Through the years he served as chaplain for numerous teams including, the Elizabethton Twins, Science Hill basketball team, Providence Academy baseball team, several teams at Elizabethton and Chesnee High Schools. He also served as Chaplain for the Elizabethton Police Department and Lifecare in Elizabethton. Pastor Mains was inducted into the 2020 Appalachian League and the Carter County Sports Hall of Fames. He also served as a coach for numerous youth baseball and softball teams and was honored by Northeastern Bible College who annually presents their top athlete a scholarship award in his name.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Crosspointe Fellowship Church, Dr. Breemer, Dr. Beard, and Amedisys Hospice Team along with Pastors of the Watauga Association, J.A. Stalcup Jr. and Memorial Funeral Home, special friend Angie Wilhoit, and many others that cared so deeply for Pastor Mains.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Pastor Mains will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Babb and the Rev. Jack Roddy officiating. Honorary Pastor is Rusty Verran. Active Pallbearers will be: Andy Anderson, Chris Beach, Larry Taylor, Will Horton and Ray Letterman. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family, Ministers of the Watauga Baptist Association, David and Dan Nanney, Jack Cordell, Walt Wiley, Danny and David Birkner, Ken Cutlip, Benny Tolley, Andy Wilhoit, Jeff Reed, Ray Smith, James Cooley, Mike Roberts, Bob Sams, Steve Grindstaff and Bill Greene Jr. Friends may register their presence Friday, February 19, 2021 at the funeral home 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials be sent to Crosspointe Fellowship Church, 206 Parkway BLVD. Elizabethton, TN 37643. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Mains family