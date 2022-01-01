ELIZABETHTON - Pasqualina "Pat" Constantine, age 92, of Elizabethton, TN, joined her beloved husband, Frank, in heaven on December 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James Montelpare and Virginia Greene.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Anthony Constantine Sr. (2006), her son, Francis Anthony Constantine, Jr. (1984), her oldest grandson, Matthew Constantine Hunnel (2021). She cherished her late brothers James R. Montelpare Sr., and Stephen G. Greene along with wife Violet "Snookie", and sister June Greene Trotter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Robert Constantine (Darlene) and daughters, Patricia Hunnel (Richard), Virginia Treadway, and Jan Lewis Malezis (Ron). She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Simonetti.
Loved and known as "Nanny Pat" she was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Candi (Carlos), Matthew, Aarron(Brian), Anne(Cory), Jessica(Christopher), Mark (Alex), Benjamin (Ellyn), Stephanie (Robert), Robert (Abby), Jacob, and Alex and 10 great-grandchildren: Madison, Cooper, Nia, Owen, Francis, Hope, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Josie, and Hapwell.
Pat was dearly loved by all that knew her. She shared a special bond through the years with the Constantine Family, The Greene Family, and the Montelpare Family. She shared so many great times with her in-laws, nieces, nephews, and her large Italian family. The beach trips, fishing trips, cruises, and of course the countless late night card games and shared pots of coffee with her dear in-laws, Jim and Ginny Constantine, Fred and Jean Constantine, Ed Constantine, Joan Austin, Pat and Bob Constantine, and Dave and Bern Constantine will always be cherished memories by Pat's family.
Pat graduated from nursing school in 1950 and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. She was also a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and American Red Cross throughout her life. She was an avid golfer and dedicated member of the Elizabethton Golf Course, serving on the board of directors for many years. She held the title of "Women's Club Champion" for many seasons. She attended Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church and was a valued member of the Women's Guild. Love and prayers from her church family provided great comfort to her.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her dear neighbors, David and Mary Bush, for their love, dedication, and concern over the years. Thank you to the dedicated staff at Hillview Healthcare for your care and commitment to Ms. Pat.
Please join the family at the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Father Dennis Kress officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Mark Hunnel, Benjamin Treadway, Robert Treadway, Jacob Malezis, and Alex Treadway. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Hunnel, Ron Malezis, Carlos Castillo, Brian Jack, Christopher McComas, and Robert Parshall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve Constantine family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.