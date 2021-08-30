UNICOI - Pansy McNabb, age 97, of Unicoi, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at The Waters of Johnson City. A native of Unicoi, Pansy is a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Salley (Putman) Tipton. She was a faithful member of Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and making quilts, was an avid walker and loved her dogs. In addition to her parents, Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, William B. McNabb, Daughter and son-in-law Joan and Harlan Clark, grandson, Tony Clark, 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
Pansy McNabb leaves behind to cherish her memory: Children: Harold McNabb and wife, Ruth,
Brenda McNabb Barnett, Gary McNabb and wife, Mary Lynn, Deborah Miles and husband, Terry;
Grandchildren: Angel Clark Dixon, Lisa McNabb Jones, Chuck McNabb, Ben McNabb, Eric Bradford, Sarah Barnett, Mark McNabb, Shawn McNabb, Rebecca Jenkins, Rachel Hull, Derek Hess, Aminda Miles, Matthew Miles; Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Siblings: Beulah Bryant, Hazel Carver, Bea Bryant.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and The Waters of Johnson City for their loving care.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Pansy McNabb in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 1, at Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Wednesday. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in McInturff-Barnett Cemetery in the Marbleton community of Unicoi. Reverend Sam Ferguson will officiate the committal service. Those who wish to attend the graveside, should meet at McInturff-Barnett Cemetery by 12:50 pm on Thursday. Serving as pallbearers will be Ben McNabb, Chuck McNabb, Matthew Miles, Mark McNabb, Shawn McNabb, Brandon Dixon and Tyler Dixon.
Due to the COVID pandemic and for the safety of our staff, family and visitors, we request that all who attend services please wear a mask and observe all safety guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Pansy McNabb through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.