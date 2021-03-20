Pamela Ruth Marshall Calvert passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. She was born in Scunthorpe, England on July 1, 1942 to Robert and Dorothy Marshall.
Pam is survived by Peter Calvert, her loving husband of 57 years. The couple met at a Saturday night dance in Hartlepool, England. After studying nursing in England, Pam accepted a governess position in the U.S. with former Illinois Governor and two-time Presidential hopeful Adlai Stevenson and his family. Peter followed her to the States a year later; they married in 1963 in Chicago.
Pam and Peter moved several times over the course of his career, then settled in Johnson City, TN with their four children: Miles Calvert (Judy) of Jacksonville, FL, Tracey Schaefer (Brian) of Franklin, TN, Philip Calvert (Lori) of Knoxville, TN, and Ashley Calvert (Susan) of Knoxville, TN. Nothing brought Pam more joy than raising her children and being "grandma" to Hayley Calvert, Garrett Wilkins, Tyler Calvert, and Summer Wilkins. She is also survived by her brother Paul Marshall (Geraldine) of Isle of Wight, England, and several nieces and nephews.
Pam will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, faith in God, and her generous spirit. She enjoyed walks with Peter and their beloved dog Beau, elephants, flower gardening, and cooking. Holidays and other gatherings were always special because of her talent for decorating, attention to detail, and fondness for family celebrations. Pam made many longtime friends at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Kingsport, TN with her ready smile, words of good cheer, and kindness. Pam and Peter moved to Franklin, TN in the late 1990s before relocating to Knoxville in 2019. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and people from all the different seasons of her life.
The family would like to thank the medical professionals at Arbor Terrace and NHC Farragut that so graciously attended to her needs in the last year. We will be forever grateful for their efforts. A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, (www.alztn.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.