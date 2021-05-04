2 Timothy 4:7,"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
Pamela (Pam) Ann Rash Gardner passed away peacefully at Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Saturday, May 1, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born on June 10, 1953. She was a graduate of Unaka High School and Carson Newman College. She resided in Hampton, TN. She worked as a social worker for the Department of Human Services and later served as the Director of Adult Day Services for over 20 years. As the director of Adult Day Services, she served the community by caring for the elderly population. She was a faithful member of Valley Forge Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and sang in the church choir for over 20 years. Pam was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Gardner and her parents, Edna Rash, Vesta Rash and Elmer Rash, her sister, Ruth Rash Estep and brothers, Harvey Rash and William (Billy) Rash.
Survivors include her devoted daughters, Joy Anne Gardner and Marci Lynne Gardner and son-in-law, Alvin Shook. Her sister, Patricia Rash and brothers Lindsay Rash and John Rash and two special nieces, Linda McClure, and Cindy Estep Gilmore and one special nephew, Lindsay Rash II. As well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
At her request there will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gardner Special Needs Trust Fund, C/O Joy Gardner at 634 First Avenue, Hampton TN 37658.