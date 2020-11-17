Pamela Mary Smedley, 73, passed on October 27, 2020 in Johnson City, TN.
Eager to meet her in heaven are her mother Dorothy Grace Coe, two brothers Richard and Jimmy Coe, and sister Gail Cogger.
Pam loved her family dearly and will be missed greatly by them.
Left to cherish her memory are son Bryon Smedley and wife Celeste, daughter Laura Rodifer and husband Tim, and daughter Jennifier Johnson and husband Ben.
Pam has five grandchildren: Maya, Olivia, Ian, Joshua, and Keith. Also, five great-grandchildren: Bryleigh, Avery, Ariella, Marcus, and Aiden.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 4 pm - 8 pm at 516 Douglas Drive, Johnson City, TN.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.