JOHNSON CITY - Pamela Kay Hopson, age 68, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and sister. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. Pam was a devoted caregiver to her late husband, Truman Hopson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Edith Tester; sister, Wanda (Earl) Walters; brother, Jimmy (Leslie) Tester; husband, Truman Hopson; son-in-law, Bo Simpson; and nephew, David Walters.
She is survived by her children, Angela Bardo, Cindy (Justin) Hudgins and Daniel (Tina) Hopson; grandchildren, Christopher (Sydney) Bardo, Ashley (Justin) Bryant, Dakota (Aiyven) Simpson, Noah (Alysha) Simpson, Hannah Perry, Abigail Hopson, Jaydon Huff and Isaiah Hopson; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Billy, Pearl and Peggy; as well many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12PM until 2PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Faith F.W.B.C. in Johnson City, with a funeral to follow. A graveside service will be held at 3:30PM in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to the immediate family.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.