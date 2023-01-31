Pamela Jeanne Weatherly Bragg passed away on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bristol. Va. on September 04, 1946 to Zeb and Hilda Weatherly and was raised in Bristol, Va. She received a nursing degree from Roanoke Memorial School of Nursing in 1967 and married John Bragg, Sr. in 1968. She lived in Roanoke, Va., Harrisonburg Va., Hot Springs, Ar., Winchester, Ky. before moving to the local area in 1980. As an RN she worked in coronary care and then as head nurse on the Neurosurgical floor. For many years she was active in the Women's Aglow Fellowship and served on their executive board. She was a pastoral care leader alongside her husband for many years at a local church and she was the church secretary for many years at a church in Elizabethton. She thoroughly enjoyed her work in ministry, loved God deeply and always had an ear and kind words of encouragement for others who may have been struggling. She is survived by her husband John, Alison (Dr. James Dykes) and Johnny, her two children and a brother Mark Richard Weatherly (Deanne) of Kingsport and 5 grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: They are Elizabeth Dykes Williams (Taylor), Joseph Dykes, Benjamin Dykes, J. B. Bragg and Katherine Bragg She was an excellent cook and enjoyed many get-togethers at home with family and friends. She will be remembered for her laughter, silly made up songs and her love of life and love for her family. She always brightened the room wherever she was. A graveside service with family was held at Washington County Memory Gardens on January 27, 2023. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.