Pamela Hamlett Reising born December 4, 1956 was laid to rest in the Arms of Jesus on January 25, 2021.
Pam lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She had a servant’s heart. Every year Pam joyfully answered Jesus' call by volunteering her time and talent on mission trips to spread the Word of God to the people of Guatemala.
She was an active member of Central Baptist Church for over 25 years as well as an avid ETSU Buccaneers fan.
Above all, she was a loyal and loving mother. She loved both of her sons with all her heart and as a single mom raised them into the wonderful young men they are today.
She is survived by her mother Frances Hamlett, her two brothers Jack and Allen Hamlett and her two sons Justin and Garret Reising.
She will be greatly missed as her humor, kind heart, and contagious smile brought laughter and joy to us all.