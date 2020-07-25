JOHNSON CITY - Pamela Foster Lang, 55, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Parris Island, South Carolina and was a daughter of Dottie Taylor Foster of Largo, Florida and the late Steven Foster. Pam had lived in Baltimore, MD where she had owned and operated her House Cleaning Business before moving to Johnson City. She was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church, Johnson City. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rev. Guy and Ila Foster; her maternal grandparents, Rev. Frank and Willie Taylor; aunts, Kay Foster and Sue Foster and nephew, Brian Ricker.
Those left to cherish her memory include her fiancée, John Holden, Johnson City; three children, Hannah Lawson, Nick Lawson and Timmy Lang all of Baltimore; her mother, Dottie Foster of Florida; Jimmy Collins of Florida; a sister, Diane Story and husband, Vernon of Jonesborough; uncles, Rev. Dan Foster, Rev. Dave Foster and wife, Cindy and Tom Foster and wife Brenda; Aunt Angie Foster; nephews, Blake Ricker and Brennan Ricker and wife, Chelsea of Sulphur Springs; great nephew, Trenton Taylor-Ricker; great-niece, Mayland Ricker; also several loving cousins. Her memory will also be cherished by her church family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Pam will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Liberty Fellowship, 1011 E. Holston Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Rev. Dan Foster officiating. Music will be provided by Tom Foster, Amy Duncan, Vernon and James Story. Flowers will be accepted, however for those who prefer, you may send donations to Liberty Fellowship Church in memory of Pam.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Lang Family.