JOHNSON CITY - Pamela Elaine Bolling Yates, passed away February 18, 2022, peacefully at home with her husband, brother, Paul Eugene, sister, Elisa and beloved friend Ferrissa Zepeda, by her bedside in Johnson City.
She was born August 28, 1949, in Norton, VA and was the eldest daughter of Paul and Jimmie Bolling.
Pam dearly loved life, always had a smile, and was a friend to everyone she met. She had a successful career as a manager for BellSouth, from where she retired. Pam enjoyed traveling with her husband. They visited all 50 states and numerous foreign countries.
She is survived by her husband Victor; stepdaughter, Michelle and husband Shane Hensley and their children, Caden and Ronan of Chandler, AZ; brother, Paul Eugene and wife Esther of Norton, VA; sister, Elisa of LaVergne, TN.
Pam never met an animal she didn’t fall in love with. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
The family of Pamela Elaine Bolling Yates will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday, in the Mountain National Cemetery historic section with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Pamela’s name, to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 422 N Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Yates family. (423) 610-7171