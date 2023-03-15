PELZER, SC - Pamela Davis Pepper age 37 went home to be with the Lord and to join in singing in that heavenly choir, on Saturday March 11,2023 in Pelzer SC.

She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, TN. She was a 2004 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and was on the basketball and softball team. Pam was loved by everyone who met her. She never met a stranger. Pam always had a smile on her face. She attended New Jerusalem FWB Church

