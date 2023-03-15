PELZER, SC - Pamela Davis Pepper age 37 went home to be with the Lord and to join in singing in that heavenly choir, on Saturday March 11,2023 in Pelzer SC.
She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, TN. She was a 2004 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and was on the basketball and softball team. Pam was loved by everyone who met her. She never met a stranger. Pam always had a smile on her face. She attended New Jerusalem FWB Church
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of ten years, Josh Pepper. Her fur babies, who she loved as her children, Grace and James. Her father and mother, Rev. Steve and Linda Davis. Brother, Chris Davis. Maternal grandmother, Betty Brewer. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins. So many children that called her aunt Pam.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Rev. Fred Brewer and Rev. Robert Davis. Grandmother, Ethel Davis.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The Funeral Service will be Saturday at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Paul Ragon and Pastor Ronnie Baxter officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview UMC Cemetery. The pallbearers will be, Roger Peters, Logan Carter, Nathaniel Brewer, Jody Hilliard, Dakota Turnmire and Jacob Hurt.