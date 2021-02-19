JOHNSON CITY - Pamela “Alth” Kay Burleson, age 70, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Virginia a daughter of the late Arthur Burnette and Margaret King Burnette.
Pamela was a graduate of Unicoi High School Class of 1968 and attended East Tennessee State University. She was an active member of the Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist Church and had served in numerous ministries. She was an Office Manager for American Heart Association. She loved shopping and buying clothes, home decorating, was an excellent cook, and avid reader. She was one of Christian Character, selfless to fault, put everyone before herself, got over stuff quick, and will be remembered as a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Burleson; two children, Brian Burleson and wife Sheri, and Amber Burleson; three grandchildren, Jessica Burleson, Rebecca Burleson, and Ziah Baker; and one brother, Gerald Burnette and wife Gail.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist, 1910 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee, with Pastor Rob Lechner officiating.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite 6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Burleson family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Pamela Kay Burleson and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.