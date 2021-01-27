JOHNSON CITY - Paige Lynette Fletcher, 53, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord, January 25, 2021.
Paige was born in Kingsport, TN to Wayne and Katheryn Snodgrass. She graduated from Northeast State as a CNA. She worked at several Assisted Living and Rehab Facilities, one in which she met her husband of almost 20 years, Bill Fletcher. Bill was Paige’s best friend and soulmate. They did everything together. Bill still vividly recalls where they met, where they dined and what they ordered on their first date. They loved one another with their whole hearts. To know Paige was to love her. She loved life and cherished the time she spent with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Katheryn Snodgrass; her father, Wayne Snodgrass; and her father-in-law, Cecil Fletcher.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Fletcher; her brother, Dr. Gregory W. Snodgrass and wife, Leslie; her sister, Denise Morton and husband, Joel; Nieces, Marybeth Snodgrass and Hannah Morton; Nephew, Sam Snodgrass; Mother-in-law, Betty Fletcher, Wonderful friend, Wade Sluder and her loyal friend and companion, her dog, Yoyo.
