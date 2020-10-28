JONESBOROUGH - Oscar “Jr.” Wilson, age 75, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home. A native of Jonesborough, Jr. is a son of the late Oscar Louis and Sarah Elizabeth (Helton) Wilson. He was a carpenter by trade, having retired from the Veterans Administration. Jr. was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Johnson City VFW. He was a NASCAR crewmember for GC Spencer, as well as a crewmember for Alex Miller Racing. He enjoyed working on old race cars, building motors and spending time with beloved friends. In addition to his parents, Jr. is preceded in death by brothers: Estel Wilson, Albert Wilson, Charles Wilson and wife, Peggy Wilson, James Wilson and Gary Don Wilson; sisters: Francis Miller and husband, Henry Miller, Shirley Rodifer and husband, Ed Rodifer; brother-in-law: Bobby Ray Carroll; and former wife: Nancy Beckett Wilson.
Oscar “Jr.” Wilson leaves behind to cherish his memory: Brothers: David Wilson, of Jonesborough,Doug Wilson, of Jonesborough, Theodore Wilson and wife, Phyllis, of Erwin;
Sister: Peggy Carroll, of Burnsvile, NC; Sisters-in-law: Jean Wilson, Phyllis Ann Wilson; Step-son: Troy Scalf; Step-grandchildren: Matthew Scalf, Mark Scalf; Several nieces and Nephews; Companion: Spencer;
Special Friend: Rick Sutton; Special nephew: Allen Miller.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Alex Miller, Jr.’s special great-nephew for his loving support during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Oscar “Jr.” Wilson in a graveside committal service to be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Cherry Grove Cemetery with military honors. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 and will continue until 2:30 pm in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:30 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Broyles, Ricky Freeman, Troy Scalf, Alex Miller, Tim Sluss and Gary Duncan.
