Oscar “Bud” Jennings Leach, Jr, 86, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Princeton Rehab Hospital, following a prolonged illness.
He was the son of the late Lee Wiseman Leach and Oscar J. Leach Sr.
He was a 1952 graduate of Jonesborough High School and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Mr. Leach served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a manufacturing engineer and retired from Kingsport Foundry. He was a talented and creative designer of manufacturing parts. He was a member of Fairhaven United Methodist Church and currently attending Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters: Sylvia Leach Fine, Juanita Leach Blackburn and Lois Leach Snyder.
He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Patsy Broyles Leach, of Johnson City; one son, Todd Wiley Leach (Judy), of Johnson City; one daughter, Jayne Anne Leach Morrell (Gary), of Bluff City; two grandchildren, Andrew Jennings Leach and Sydney Layne Morrell; one nephew, Rhonda Fine; and five nieces, Janice Kent, Karen Lowe, Sandy White, Debbie Payne and Jill Morris.
The family of Mr. Leach will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM Friday, October 29, 2021, at Munsey Memorial UMC. Those in attendance should wear masks. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Michael Lester and Rev Doug Grove-Dejarnett officiating. A committal service will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry at Munsey United Methodist Church, PO Box 1336, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Leach family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Leach family. (423) 282-1521