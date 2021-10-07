JOHNSON CITY - Orilla Anne Veeder Kemp, 88, Johnson City, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her residence.
Orilla was born in Dodge City, KS to the late Merlon Hiram Veeder and Anna Bernice Salmon Veeder.
Orilla was a member of First Christian Chruch in Fowler, KS. She was a librarian. Orilla loved to read and spend time with her cats.
In addition to her parents, Orilla was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kemp, and a brother, Merton Henry Veeder.
Survivors include her brother, Joseph Glenn Veeder and wife Martha of Johnson City.
The visitation for Orilla will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The graveside service and inurnment will be held in Fowler, KS at a later date.
