JOHNSON CITY - Opal Jane Poarch, age 76, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was a member of New Hope Church of Christ. Opal also worked for Jonesborough Elementary for 17 years as a library assistant.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Pearl Waldrop; her son, Christopher; and her grandson, Christopher Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne Poarch; her daughter, Deena Widener and her husband, Randal; son, Tim Poarch and his wife, Michele; grandson, Matthew Widener; and granddaughter, Amber Poarch.
The family extends special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice, Opal’s sister, Paulette Carpenter, and best friends, Carolyn Arwood, Lois Deakins, and Penny Livingston for their help and love.
Opal’s family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service immediately following the visitation, beginning at 6:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. Paul Peer. The service will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Opal’s obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days. The committal service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. There will be a procession leaving Morris-Baker. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to assemble at the funeral home no later than 9:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Poarch family.