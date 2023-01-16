JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Oleen “Mamaw” Constable, 91 of Johnson City, TN passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her children.

Mrs. Oleen grew up in Flag Pond, TN before moving with her family to Jonesborough, TN. After meeting her husband, she resided in Johnson City, TN since 1956. She was the daughter of the late Samie and Ethel Stockton.