JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Oleen “Mamaw” Constable, 91 of Johnson City, TN passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her children.
Mrs. Oleen grew up in Flag Pond, TN before moving with her family to Jonesborough, TN. After meeting her husband, she resided in Johnson City, TN since 1956. She was the daughter of the late Samie and Ethel Stockton.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening and canning. She also sewed many clothes for her children and crocheted lots of blankets for people.
Mrs. Constable was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Throughout her life she was involved in many churches and mission projects in the area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Oral J. Constable, son Charles Constable, brother Eugene Stockton, and Sister Bernice Stines.
Survivors include three daughters, Myra Feathers (Mitchell) - Harvest, AL; Myrna Jones (Lynn) and Evita Wilson (Paul) - Jonesborough, TN and one son Oliver Constable (Ruth) Johnson City, TN. Three grandchildren – Michelle F. Staggs (Wes) - Madison, AL, Mitchell Feathers II (Alicia) - Harvest, AL and Christopher Wilson - Jonesborough, TN. Four great grandchildren – Mitchell Feathers III - Harvest, AL, Isabella Staggs - Madison, AL, Zachary Feathers -Harvest, AL and Michael Staggs - Madison, AL. Three sisters Velma Hoskins – Phoenix, AZ, Evelyn Crowell – Piney Flats, TN, and Mary Lou Riddle Jonesborough, TN as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Oleen Constable will receive friends on Wednesday January 18th 2023 from 6-7pm in the Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Chaplain, Steven Spell officiating. The graveside service will be conducted on Thursday January 19th 2023 at 10 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be grandson Mitchell Feathers II, great grandsons Mitchell Feathers III, Michael Staggs, nephew – Gary Duncan; Tim McAmis, Gary Allen and Eric Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandson – Christopher Wilson, great grandson Zachary Feathers and nephew Ronnie Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners or St. Jude’s.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com.