Ola Mae Phillips Ferguson, age 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 7, 2020.
She was born in Unicoi County and was the daughter of the late Elroy Harvy and Amanda Jane Hardin Phillips. She was a lifelong resident of the Jonesborough community.
Ola Mae was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jonesborough. She was employed at the Steinway Company and later at North Side Hospital but spent most of her life working as a homemaker.
Ola Mae spent her retirement enjoying gardening, cooking, canning, working in her flowers, particularly her roses, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a gentle, sweet caring mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by family, friends and caregivers. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Fred Ferguson, daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Doyle Cook and son-in-law Bobby Bailey as well as brothers Horace Phillips, Edward Phillips and Jack Phillips. Those survived to cherish her memory include her daughter Virginia Bailey (Jonesborough) and grandsons and spouses David and Pam Bailey (Limestone) and Tommy and Angela Cook (Knoxville) as well as five great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Due to on-going COVID-19 concerns, only a graveside service will be held for family and friends at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Brian Nulf officiating. Friends may view and sign the register from 12:00-5:00 pm on Wednesday December 9, 2020 or Thursday, prior to the graveside, at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the entire staff of the Four Oaks Healthcare Center in Jonesborough for their support and caring treatment of Ola Mae over the past nine years.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 284 Mount Zion Church Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
