ELIZABETHTON - Ola Hicks, age 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from Princeton Transitional Care in Johnson City. Ola was born in Carter County to the late Dave and Minnie Hamby Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Carl Hicks; six sisters; and three brothers.
Ola had worked at North American Rayon Corporation and later at Dino’s Restaurant. She was a member of Doe River Baptist Church for over 65 years. Ola loved to cook and always had a dessert or other items cooked at all times in case a guest were to drop by. Anyone that stopped by seldom left without eating. She also enjoyed reading her Bible and the newspaper.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy Hicks, of the home; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a special nephew, Kenny Jones and his family also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate Ola’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Kent Hyder, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Joey Cole. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Wednesday to go in procession.
Friends may also come by from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton to sign the guest register book (family will not be present).
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending calling hours and services to please bring and wear a mask.
