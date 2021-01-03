JOHNSON CITY - Odis Leslie Ward, age 96, of Johnson City, TN passed away Friday, January 01, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Butler, TN to the late Dewey Ward and Gypsy Ward. He retired from the Navy and served in the WWII, Korean and Vietnam war. After retiring from the military he was a teletype installer/repairman. He was an avid fisherman and a bee keeper.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Ward and Clarence Ward. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 48 years, Margaret Owings Ward, of the home; five children, Barbara Gardner, of Johnson City, Edward Ward and wife Pam, of Blue Ridge, VA, Sandra Summers, Cindy Foley and husband Lee and Pam Ward, all of Elizabethton; two step-children, Sheryl Shepherd, of Jonesborough and Brent Ritchie and wife Sharon, of Johnson City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside will be held at a later date.
It was Mr. Ward’s request that no flowers be sent, but donations be made to the Butler Museum, 123 Selma Curtis Rd, Butler, TN 37640 or to a veteran’s association of your choice that directly serves veterans.
