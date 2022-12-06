Ocean Ryder White, born April 25, 2022, gained his angel wings on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. Ocean is the son of Nikki Marlor and Johnathan White. He fought a long hard fight with Zellweger Spectrum Disorder. Ocean could light up the room just by opening his eyes. He left a lasting impression on all who met him. Ocean loved tummy time and enjoyed bright colors and good music. Though with us for only 7 months, he was loved by so many. Ocean is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Chaney; grandfather, Gary Marlor; and aunt, Christy King.
Ocean Ryder White has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Nikki Marlor; father: Johnathan White, brother, Johnathan White, Jr.; sister, Ally Marlor; and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all of their friends and family who have helped during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Ocean Ryder White in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Bryce Harcey and Reverend Brian Brown will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. Ocean will be laid to rest in Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Dale Graham, Ron Walker, Douglas White, Dean Cooper, Johnathan White and JJ White.