Ocean Ryder White, born April 25, 2022, gained his angel wings on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. Ocean is the son of Nikki Marlor and Johnathan White. He fought a long hard fight with Zellweger Spectrum Disorder. Ocean could light up the room just by opening his eyes. He left a lasting impression on all who met him. Ocean loved tummy time and enjoyed bright colors and good music. Though with us for only 7 months, he was loved by so many. Ocean is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Chaney; grandfather, Gary Marlor; and aunt, Christy King.

Ocean Ryder White has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Nikki Marlor; father: Johnathan White, brother, Johnathan White, Jr.; sister, Ally Marlor; and numerous extended family members.

Trending Recipe Video