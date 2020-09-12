JONESBOROUGH - Novice D. Snyder, 53, Jonesborough, was welcomed into Jesus’ open arms, Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Novice was a native of Jonesborough and was the daughter of Mary Smith Snyder and the late Charles L. Snyder. Novice was a graduate of Davey Crockett and then went on to Northeast State. She was Legal Secretary working at Baker Donaldson for over 30 years. She was a member of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren. Novice loved the Lord. She also loved going to Disney World and Mickey. Novice enjoyed racing. Her favorite being Tony Stewart.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Smith Sr. and paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. David Snyder. Those left to cherish her memory are many close family members and special friends.
The graveside service for Novice will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Snyder family. (610-7171)