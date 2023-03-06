Norval Bruce “Sandy” Jones passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 84.

Born in the hospital in Wallace, ID on July 17, 1938, he lived a truly incredible life. Raised in and around Kellogg, ID and Spokane, WA, he was an occasionally bawdy young lad, with plenty of hilarious stories to boot. He caught the attention of one particularly beautiful and diligent cross walk guard, Dorcas, and went ahead and married her a few years later. In his youth he began learning the great highland bagpipe, spurred on by his doting Scottish grandfather. His studies paid off, and he joined the United States Air Force to become a member of their Pipe Band, serving as an airman and musical ambassador.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.