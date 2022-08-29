Norman Eugene Compton of Harmony community, only son of Ralph and Ethel Hensley Compton, born on June 17, 1948, in Kingsport Tennessee, passed away at Mountain Home, VA, Sunday morning, August 28, 2022. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 35 years as a pipe fitter from apprenticeship to senior management. Norman established Pipeworks in 1992 and operated through December 2021. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in Vietnam at Cam Ranh Bay and Naval Reserve, and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Norman enjoyed sports, including softball, ping pong, biking, scuba diving, swimming and running 5Ks. His favorite activity was doing 12oz curls with great friends at Boone Dam VFW, Colonial Heights Eagles Club, and Big Orange in Fall Branch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Niman Kay Barnes; and mother-in-law, Reba Ricker Barnes.
Norman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lillian Kay Barnes Compton; son, Scott Compton; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and John Litz; and granddaughters, Audrey Litz and Lauren Litz.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bishop Sammy Cutshall officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 209 Logan Chapel Rd, Fall Branch, with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Norman attended Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and so, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Logan’s Chapel Cemetery Fund.