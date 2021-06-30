KNOXVILLE - Norma Sue Tipton Hodge, age 80, of Knoxville, concluded her time in hospice by slipping away peacefully Monday morning, June 28th, 2021. She was supported by her loving family until the end.
Sue attended Boones Creek Highschool in Jonesborough, TN, class of 1958. She went on to work for the federal government in Washington D.C. for many years, and returned to her home in Tennessee where she finished her work in the legal field and began her own business in filing medical claims for senior citizens. Her family will always remember her for her kind and compassionate heart and her love of animals.
Preceded in death by parents Clifford T. Tipton and Bertha Mae Tipton and sister Joan Tipton Martin. Survived by her husband of 63 years and 8 months, Jesse Lynn Hodge, and children, Jeffery Hodge, Robin Smith (Michael Smith), Ron Hodge (Kim Hodge) and grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Olivia Beeler, and Hunter Smith; Taylor Hodge, Seth Hodge; John-Parker Hodge, Max Hodge, Emma Hodge; great grandsons Judah Smith and Meyer Hodge; and sister Peggy Davis of Memphis, TN.
Special thanks to Caris Hospice and staff at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center. Also, sincerest appreciation to her special nurse, Penny.
Services will be private for family only. The option will be given to send flowers or donate to the Alzheimer's Association or a local animal shelter. Online condolences may be left at mynattfh.com