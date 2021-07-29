JOHNSON CITY - Norma Louise Franklin, 89, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was a native of Wise County, Virginia and had lived in Kingsport many years before moving to Johnson City in 1962. Mrs. Franklin was a daughter of the late Robert and Vicey Burton Holbrooke. She was a member of the New Vision Church of God in Johnson City. She had worked in food service for many years with Keystone Elementary School and Central Baptist Church. Mrs. Franklin loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mack Franklin in 1986; a son, Tommy Franklin; a sister, Wilma Babb; five brothers, Curtis, Homer, Robert, Fred and Maynard Holbrooke.
Survivors include her three sons, Benny Franklin and wife, Carla, Joseph Glenn Franklin and Freddie Franklin all of Johnson City; a sister, Bettie Brandon of Bowie, Maryland; a grandson, Jonathan Franklin and his wife, Ketney of Colorado; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Franklin will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. David Vanhoy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in the Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 436 Centre Ave NE, Coeburn, VA 24230. Pallbearers in addition to her sons will include Keith Greer, Eddie Greer and Mike Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Shull and Billy Joe Hill. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245