JONESBOROUGH - Norma Lee Wilson, age 88 of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Paul “Buster” and Liola Adams Campbell born to them on July 22, 1932 in Washington County, Tennessee. Norma attended the Heritage Baptist Church and before devoting her time to her family as a homemaker, worked many jobs over the years. She used to raise iris and sell them at her home on Matson Road. She loved flowers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester H. Wilson in 2017; an infant son, James MacArthur Wilson; her brothers and sister: James Earl VanDyke, Roy D. Campbell, Paul Hartzell Campbell and Mary Edna Campbell.
Norma is survived by her loving children: Donna Sue Wilson Polly (Mike) and Michael Douglas Wilson; one granddaughter, Lessa LeeAnne Wilson; sister, Bobbie Campbell Lowe and brother, Charlie Campbell. She is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A graveside service, private to the family, will be conducted in the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery on Monday, January 11, 2021. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Norma’s niece, Karen VanDyke and Blueridge Healthcare for their excellent care of Norma.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.