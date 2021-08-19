PINEY FLATS - Norma Lea Morell Hall, age 88, of Piney Flats, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her daughter’s home. Norma was born in Neon, Kentucky to the late Calvin and Hattie Holcomb Potter. In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her husband of forty eight years, William Hall; five sisters; and three brothers.
Norma was a Christian woman and attended the Church of God. She had been employed as a waitress but her greatest joy was her Lord, her children and her family. Norma enjoyed canning food from her garden and was known to have the most beautiful vegetable and flower garden.
Those left to remember and cherish Norma’s memory include her children, Mike Hall and wife Rita of Indiana and Della Brown and husband Bobby, Sr. of Piney Flats, TN; a special friend that Norma loved as a daughter, Rene Shaw and her husband; four grandchildren, Emily Brown, David Hall, Mollianne Bennett and William Hall; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and a sister, Sue Hurst of Sevierville, TN. Many other wonderful nieces, nephews, church family, neighbors and friends also survive.
An open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Due to Covid 19 concerns there will be a private graveside service at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Anna Butler, Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank Ballad Hospice and specifically Torrina, MaKayla, Ann and Amanda for their wonderful care and also, Norma’s neighbor, Dale Buckles.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hall family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.