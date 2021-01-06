JOHNSON CITY - Norma Joann (Jo) Myers Wright, 88, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home following an extended illness. A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. & Mary Ellen Wheeler Myers. Jo was a graduate of Science Hill High School. She was retired as Assistant Manager at Gordon’s Jewelry. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Billy Myers in 1947. She was an animal lover.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law: Jeff &Kim Wright, Johnson City. Her Grandchildren: Chris (Sharon) Wright, Jordan Wright and Whitney (Alex) Lay. Three Great Grandchildren: Camden Wright, Gracie Wright and Laynie Wright and her Ivy Hall Family.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday January 8, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence Thursday 12 noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Judy & Victor Deloach and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for all their love and care. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
