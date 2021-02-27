PENDLETON, SC - Norma Jeanne Stecker, age 95, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Rainey Hospice House with her daughter and dear friend by her side. Norma was a native of Morton Grove, IL, the youngest child of the late Rev. O. P. and Elsa Heidtke. Norma played the organ for a small church in Niles, IL as a young teen and for a time at her father's church, Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Morton Grove. She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and Bryant and Stratton Business College in Chicago, IL. She worked as a secretary at the Milwaukee Railroad in Chicago.
She married Glen Stecker on May 7, 1949, and they were blessed with three children. The family moved to Johnson City, TN in the 1960s. While in TN, Norma started playing the organ again and served at Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years as church organist. Later, she served as a substitute organist at Living Word Lutheran Church. She always was very active in her church. Norma excelled at cooking and gardening and was well known for her delicious baked goods and green thumb. She sewed and did needle work, and she belonged to several sewing groups with her friends. She was a devoted homemaker and especially enjoyed family activities and spending time with her loved ones.
Norma was married to Glen Stecker for 64 years until his death in 2013 and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After her husband's death, she moved to SC to live with her daughter. She became an active member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Anderson, SC.
Norma is survived by her daughter Pamela Stecker, PhD; two grandsons T. J. Stecker, wife Angelica, and their daughter Lily of Alexandria, VA, and Will Stecker and his children Ellie and Liam of Greensboro, NC; daughter-in-law Chris Stecker of Elon, NC; sister-in-law Ruth Heidtke of Northbrook, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend for seven years, Dick Conger of Jonesborough, TN. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Tim and Jeff Stecker as well as five siblings Franziska King, Evelyn Heidtke, Rhoda Beaudette, Lois Weigt, and Werner Heidtke.
Due to COVID, a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Howard Jones will be held at a later date for both Norma and her son Tim, who passed away in 2020. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1905 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.