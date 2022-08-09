Norma Jean Starr went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022 (age 88). A native of Johnson City, Norma was born on September 14th, 1933. Norma was a true servant in everything she did and trusted in the Lord with all of her heart. She loved serving the community and her family all for the glory of God.

Norma was a 1952 graduate of Charleston City High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She then returned to her hometown of Johnson City where she completed Nursing Training in 1955 at Johnson City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. After putting in some years at Johnson City Memorial Hospital, she continued her career with Dr. Sherrod at his orthopedic clinic. Following that, she ended her career doing Private Duty Nursing for 6 years. Norma was a volunteer nurse for American Red Cross. She was also a member of the Johnson City Civinettes where she made impactful contributions serving on the board and as the Vice President. Norma was a member of Southside Baptist Church for many of years and then moved on to be a Charter Member with her husband at Covenant Presbyterian Church in 1964. Her dedication to her career in nursing, her time in social organizations, and her religious afflictions will forever be impactful and remembered.

