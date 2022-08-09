Norma Jean Starr went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022 (age 88). A native of Johnson City, Norma was born on September 14th, 1933. Norma was a true servant in everything she did and trusted in the Lord with all of her heart. She loved serving the community and her family all for the glory of God.
Norma was a 1952 graduate of Charleston City High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She then returned to her hometown of Johnson City where she completed Nursing Training in 1955 at Johnson City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. After putting in some years at Johnson City Memorial Hospital, she continued her career with Dr. Sherrod at his orthopedic clinic. Following that, she ended her career doing Private Duty Nursing for 6 years. Norma was a volunteer nurse for American Red Cross. She was also a member of the Johnson City Civinettes where she made impactful contributions serving on the board and as the Vice President. Norma was a member of Southside Baptist Church for many of years and then moved on to be a Charter Member with her husband at Covenant Presbyterian Church in 1964. Her dedication to her career in nursing, her time in social organizations, and her religious afflictions will forever be impactful and remembered.
Mrs. Starr was a devoted mother, wife, and friend to everyone she came across. She was the mother to Traci Starr Honeycutt who recently went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022. They were more than mother/daughter, they were the best of friends. Their presence is one the family greatly misses, but they know they are forever together dancing in heaven. What a beautiful reunion! Not only was she a gift of a mother, but she also devoted her whole self to being a wonderful wife to James W. Starr (Jim). Jim and Norma were married for 66 years. They built a beautiful life together. Jim and her beloved grandchildren, Keaton Starr Honeycutt and Kaden Foster Honeycutt are the only surviving members of the family. Norma has some very special friendships and greeted everyone she came across with a sweet smile, lots of kindness, and humility. She was the kindest soul who will be greatly missed. The family is thankful she is at peace and is able to spend eternity with the Heavenly Father and her precious daughter.
Graveside services will be conducted 12, Noon, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park with Rev. Maggie Rust officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.