ELIZABETHTON - Norma Jean Powell Stines, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Signature Health Center. She was born May 26, 1933, in Roan Mountain to the late Stuart & Lou Hill Powell. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Norma was a retired employee of the United Telephone Company. She loved to sew. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David H. Stines who passed away May 25, 2021. by a son: Todd Stines, two sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include a son & daughter-in-law: Robert & Crystal Stines, Elizabethton. A Granddaughter: Brittany Stines Phillips and husband Daniel, a grandson: Axel Stines, Elizabethton, A Great Grandson: Todd Phillips. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Alecia Holder. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
