Norma Jean “Nanny” Dillow Cloyd, 93, born June 8, 1927, passed away October 5, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
She was a native of Washington County in the Conklin Community and attended Mount Wesley United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Cloyd; son, Andy Cloyd; parents Charlie (C.A.) and Sara Lou Dillow; and brothers, Charles Graham and Don Dillow.
She will always be remembered by her helping hand, good deeds, and the love for her family and everyone she encountered.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John H. “Moe” Cloyd and daughter-in-law, Donna Cloyd; grandchildren, Robin Cloyd Miller (Scotty), Heather Cloyd Osburn, and Josh Cloyd (Rachel); great grandchildren, Chase and Reagan Miller, Andy Davidson, Hayden Osburn, Andrew and Emily Cloyd; sister-in-laws, Betty Ann Storey and Jane Dillow; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special neighbors Jean Dunbar and Natalie Waddle.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mount Wesley United Methodist Church. A brief service and graveside will follow. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family will also receive friends at the home of her granddaughter, Robin Cloyd Miller, 469 Oklahoma Road, Telford.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road Suite D-6, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821