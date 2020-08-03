JONESBOROUGH - Norma Jean McInturff, 76, of Jonesborough went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1944 in Washington County. Norma Jean was the daughter of the late John and Edna Deadrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lena Mae McKee and her husband Joe, brothers: Frank Deadrick, Jimmie Deadrick, and Raymond Deadrick.
Norma Jean was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. She attended Lamar High School. She retired from Siemens in Johnson City.
Those left to cherish Norma Jean’s memory include her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas E. McInturff, son, Jeffrey W. Chandley and his wife Laura, all of Jonesborough, granddaughter, Paige N. Chandley, great-granddaughters: Presleigh Mitchell, and Rhiannon Clark, all of Johnson City; sisters: Evelyn Lapierre, of Arizona, Betty Jarrett, of Jonesborough, Helen Ralbfleiseh, of Johnson City, Shirley Ledford and her husband Ralph, of Jonesborough; brothers: Ernie Deadrick and his wife Janice, of Erwin, Harry Deadrick, of Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Chris McInturff Woods, of Surf Side Beach, SC, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of the 3rd floor ICU at Franklin Woods Community Hospital and all the Ballad hospice nurses, especially Sara Wright, and Angie Privette, and daughter-in-law, Laura Chandley.
The family will honor Norma Jean’s life during a graveside service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Joey Murdock, of Nolichucky Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the McInturff Family.